Barsoian, S. Rose (Goorigian)
88, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harry Barsoian. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Nanig (Kinoian) Goorigian.
Rose worked as an office manager for the former Frost Packaging, Pawtucket, for many years until retiring. In her later years she volunteered for the East Providence School District as a foster grandparent, reading books and tending to children. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by three daughters, Nancy McConaghy of Florida, Patricia Worringham and her husband, Richard, of Rumford and Charlotte Boisclair and her husband, David, of Glocester; four grandchildren, Scott McConaghy and his wife, Lauren, of Scituate, MA, Lauren McConaghy of Hawaii, Benjamin Boisclair and his wife, Katherine, of North Kingstown and Jesslyn Boisclair of Boston, MA and four great-grandchildren, Tatiana Taylor and Colton, Logan and Madison McConaghy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Service at 11:00 a.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Rhode Island Hospital, Neurology Foundation, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2019