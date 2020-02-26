Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Oxford Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Sadie A. (Heroux) Isherwood


1922 - 2020
Sadie A. (Heroux) Isherwood Obituary
ISHERWOOD, SADIE A. (HEROUX)
97, of Providence died Sunday at her home. She was the wife of the late Bernard Isherwood.
Born in Warwick, she was daughter of the late Joseph A. and Sarah M. (Cornell) Heroux. A Providence resident for most of her life, she lived in Hopedale, MA for 21 years before returning to Providence last year. Mrs. Isherwood was a traffic clerk at the Providence Police Dept. for 34 years retiring in 1987.
She leaves two daughters, Mary A. Watson of Hopedale, MA and Deborah A. DiRamio of Providence and Weymouth; a son, Joseph A. Isherwood of Dayton, OH; eleven grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, many nephews and nieces. She was the mother of the late Bernard T. Isherwood and Barbara A. Vinacco; sister of the late Francis, Lionel and Arthur Heroux.
Her funeral will be Friday at 9 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael Church, Oxford Street, Providence at 10 AM. Calling Hours Thursday 5-8 PM. Burial will be in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
