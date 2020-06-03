Sadie C. (Oliveri) Cedrone
CEDRONE, SADIE C. (OLIVERI)
97, of Cranston and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on May 23rd at Crystal Lake Rehab in Pascoag. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Dante A. Cedrone, DPM. Born in Cranston, she was one of 8 children of the late Joseph Oliveri and Rose (Rosario) Oliveri. She attended Cranston Public Schools, and was a member of St. Mary's Church and Quidnessett Country Club.
Sadie enjoyed playing Bridge, gardening, golfing and socializing, and leaves her Son, Paul Cedrone and Daughter-in-law Melissa (Ranaldi) Cedrone and Granddaughter, Lauren Cedrone, of Bethel, CT; her sister Minnie Paquin of East Longmeadow, MA; as well as nieces and nephews.
Services and internment will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
