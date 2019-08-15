|
HANDRIGAN, SADIE "SAYDE" (HOLEWA)
A year ago today, on this most blessed Feast of The Assumption when Catholic teachings tell us the waters are blessed, and when people around the world celebrate the importance and healing properties of our oceans, Sayde went to Heaven at the age of 104. From the time she was a little girl, a trip to the ocean was made even if it was just to "stick your toe in the water", so you too would be blessed.
Sayde was born to Karolina (Sypek) and Wladyslaw Holewa on Flag Day, June 14, 1914, in Pawtucket, RI, where she lived her entire life. She adored and was treasured by her brother Rudy and sister Van with whom she shared many adventures including trips to Barrington Beach, experimenting with cooking caramel while nearly setting the kitchen curtains on fire, and ice skating at Slater Park. A family dog was usually tagging along, most likely her beloved Brownie.
She grew up at a time when the iceman would come every day, cars had running boards, your telephone had a "party line" that you shared with other people, and an orange left in the toe of your Christmas stocking was a treasure. From the ages of 15 to 25 she lived through The Great Depression and learned how to make everything and everyone count. She loved her work as a salesgirl and would meticulously wrap a $2.00 slip in tissue and box it before you took it home, as carefully as a $200.00 cashmere sweater. She worked at the Polish Home where the waitresses danced with customers while serving them a beer and a kielbasa sandwich. However, her most important roles remained at home as a daughter and sister. In her parents' later years Sayde nursed them through their illnesses with tenderness and love. Despite hardships throughout her life, she knew how to live and loved to dance to an unknown singer named Tony Bennett, would splurge and spend 50 cents to watch a double feature, and would drive to New York with her girlfriends just to get a cup of coffee.
At 41, Sayde met her forever love, Ray, a joyous and loving Irishman who she only shared 23 years with before he went to Heaven, way too soon. They were blessed with one daughter, Carolyne, who was her best friend, her partner in crime, her everything. They shared trips to Hawaii and Maine, shopping excursions that would last for days, their favorite books, a "Mother Daughter Christmas Tree" perfectly handpicked every year, cooking Polish Golumki and Kapusta, many trips to the beach, and a plethora of fur babies of which the most beloved by Sayde had to have been her Maltese bookends, Bogey and Bailey, along with the newest editions of Cleo and Teddy.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law Patrick who she loved as her own son for many years.
In 2016, she was overjoyed to welcome Bud into her life as her son-in-law and spent many hours sharing laughter, stories, secrets, and an occasional hotdog and beer if Carolyne wasn't around. This remarkable woman will be missed everyday but she would tell us all "No more tears, go out and enjoy life". So we shall! A Celebration of Sayde's life was held at St. Mark's in Jamestown, RI, with Mass by Fr. Bill, a dear friend. All of the guests wore something pink to share her favorite color, and were treated to the most breathtakingly beautiful pink sunset overlooking the water – surely sent from Heaven.
The best way to honor Sayde is to do one of her favorite things: end your day with a piece of dark chocolate and a splash of Hennessey, make a donation to an animal shelter, warm a child in flannel pajamas this Christmas, support St. Jude's Children's Hospital, share a good book, tell someone you love them, or maybe " just dip your toe in the ocean" today and know you are blessed.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 15, 2019