Underwood, Sadie Rosaria (Giardino)

passed away peacefully at the Wingate Residences on the East Side on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was the widow of Lake Underwood.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Filippo and Anna (DiFranco) Giardino. She lived most of her life in Roseland, New Jersey, before moving to Rhode Island in 2013.

As a dedicated wife and mother, Sadie always put family first. She was a true support for her husband throughout his career. Sadie brought joy to everyone she met with her keen sense of humor, quick wit, and a bright smile. She cherished her family and friends in New Jersey, Florida, and Rhode Island. In her heyday, she enjoyed playing tennis, mahjong, bridge, and traveling abroad. Sadie volunteered at her local church and hospital and as a teacher for the English as a Second Language program. She was a sponsor of many immigrants on their path to citizenship. Sadie was a true friend to all the lives she touched.

Sadie is survived by her daughter Jody Underwood, MD, and her spouse, Diana Kryston; her son, Lake Underwood, and his wife Tina and her sister Mary Tinessa.

She was the grandmother of Brooke, Elizabeth, and Sarah Underwood, and Michael Danielewicz, MD. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sadie was predeceased by her son, Philip Underwood, and her brothers Joseph and Frank Giardino.

Calling hours for Sadie will be held this Saturday, November 21, at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Home at 168 Academy Avenue in Providence from 3 pm to 5 pm.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday at 10 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Roseland, New Jersey. Burial will be private. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.

Arrangements by Supinski and Borrelli.



