Sansone Funeral Home
192 Wood St
Bristol, RI 02809
(401) 253-7110
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sansone Funeral Home
192 Wood St
Bristol, RI 02809
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
Sansone Funeral Home
192 Wood St
Bristol, RI 02809
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
577 Wood Street
Bristol, RI
View Map
Sadie "Babe" (Vargas) Zufelt


1935 - 2019
Sadie "Babe" (Vargas) Zufelt Obituary
ZUFELT, SADIE "BABE" (VARGAS)
age 83 of Thames Street, Bristol, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Silver Creek Manor, Bristol. She was the wife of the late John B. Zufelt, her husband of 47 years, who preceded her in death in November 2006.
Born in Bristol and a lifelong resident, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Sadie (Silvia) Vargas. Sadie was a graduate of Colt Memorial High School, Bristol, Class of 1954. She was an Electronics Assembly worker for the Raytheon Corporation in Portsmouth for many years, retiring in 1993. Sadie was the Co-Owner with her late husband, John, and ran the kitchen for the former Hurricane Café on Thames Street, Bristol for many years. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth's Church, Bristol.
She is survived by two children, Eric J. Zufelt (Carol) and Jill Zufelt-McKenna, both of Bristol, five grandchildren, Ethan and Matthew Zufelt and Taylor, Brynn and Connor McKenna, and two brothers, William Vargas (Eleanor) and Joseph Vargas (Christine) both of Bristol.
Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Friday, November 22, 2019 at 8:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM in St. Elizabeth's Church, 577 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Bristol. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of St. Elizabeth, 577 Wood Street, Bristol, RI 02809. For online condolences, shared memories, information and direction go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
