Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory
56 School Street
Lebanon, NH 03766
(603) 448-1568
Sallie Ramsden
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Lyme Congregational Church
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Dowds’ Country Inn
Sallie McLean Ramsden


1938 - 2019
Sallie McLean Ramsden Obituary
RAMSDEN, SALLIE McLEAN
Sallie Ramsden (nee McLean) of Lyme, NH passed away on October 28, 2019, her 81st birthday. Predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Mary McLean, she is survived by her husband, Richard (Dick) Ramsden; brother, Edward (Pete) McLean; children Katharine Ramsden, Christopher Ramsden and Peter Ramsden; their spouses Meaghan Ramsden and Laura Ramsden; and 7 grandchildren, Hannah Rabin, David Rabin, Margaret Ramsden Talbot, Mack Ramsden, Charlie Ramsden, Haley Ramsden and Liza Ramsden.
Born in Massachusetts, Sallie grew up in Barrington, RI and Barnstable, Cape Cod. She raised her own family in Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. In retirement she and Dick wintered in Naples, Florida where they had a second home. A graduate of Lincoln School and Brown University, her passions included restoring old homes, and researching the genealogy of her family dating back to the early settlement of Deerfield, MA. These interests also directed her community activities – she was integral to efforts in restoring the Lyme Congregational Church, Lyme Academy building and led the Lyme Historians. She was also coauthor of a history of Lyme.
Through many moves during her long marriage to Dick, she brought her talents to creating beautiful homes and volunteering in schools, church and community organizations. She loved gardening, travel, sailing, skiing and hiking, sharing wonderful experiences over the years with her family and friends. She was never happier than with a house full of people, loved holidays, collected Santa Claus figures (among many other things) and played Scrabble exceptionally well (always to win).
A service to celebrate her life will be held at noon on December 8, 2019 at Lyme Congregational Church, followed by a reception at Dowds' Country Inn. Gifts in remembrance of Sallie may be made to Lyme Congregational Church, 1 Dorchester Road, Lyme, New Hampshire 03768.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
