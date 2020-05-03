The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Blom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ann (Rose) Blom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Ann (Rose) Blom Obituary
Blom, Sally Ann (Rose)
77 of Warwick, passed away April 29, 2020 at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence a daughter of the late William and Anna (Muscolino) Rose. Sally Ann was a retired clerk , working for various stores. She is survived by her two sons Kevin Blom and Allen Blom and their father Rolland Blom. Grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Steven Blom. Sister of William and Richard Rose and the late Robert and Thomas Rose. Her funeral and burial will be private. Please share condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now