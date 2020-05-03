|
Blom, Sally Ann (Rose)
77 of Warwick, passed away April 29, 2020 at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence a daughter of the late William and Anna (Muscolino) Rose. Sally Ann was a retired clerk , working for various stores. She is survived by her two sons Kevin Blom and Allen Blom and their father Rolland Blom. Grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Steven Blom. Sister of William and Richard Rose and the late Robert and Thomas Rose. Her funeral and burial will be private. Please share condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020