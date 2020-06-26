POLAND, SALLY ANN
69, of Wakefield, on June 24. Wife of the late John "Jack" Poland. Mother of Justin Poland, Ashley Turner, and Eric Brooks. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.