I’m so glad I came to know Sally. She was always smiling and so fun to be with. Always willing to lend a hand. She and her wonderful dog Tytus Touched many lives for the better. They lifted the spirits of countless people. I am honored to have had her as a friend and a colleague in our pet therapy organization.

Love you Sally and will miss you terribly

Cynthia Vanaudenhove



Cynthia Vanaudenhove

Friend