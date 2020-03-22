|
|
BUTERA JR., SALVATORE "SAM"
91, of Lincoln, passed away on March 19, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Arlene H. (Dolbey) Butera. Born in Johnston, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Gesualda (Rotondo) Butera.
Sam practiced law in Providence, until retiring. He also was the owner of the former Crickets Restaurant in Smithfield for 35 years, before retiring two years ago. Sam had a tremendous love for his family and also for life itself.
Sam is survived by three children, Linda Butera Noble of Lincoln, Steven Butera of Morris Plains, NJ, and Patricia Crispino of Lincoln, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Angelina aRusso and Ann Langford, both of Johnston.
His funeral service and entombment with military honors in Highland Memorial Park will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020