More Obituaries for Salvatore Fiorillo
Salvatore Fiorillo

Salvatore Fiorillo Obituary
FIORILLO, SALVATORE
87, of Warwick, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the West View Nursing Home, West Warwick. He was the husband of the late Rosa (Pisaturo) Fiorillo. Born in S' Angelo D'Alife Caserta, Italy, he was a son of the Antonio and Antonetta (Musco) Forillo. Mr. Fiorillo was employed by the Providence School Department for 17 years prior to his retirement. He previously was employed for Contenti Jewerly Company for 13 years. He was the loving father of Maria Antonella Fiorillo of Warwick and cherished Papa of Nickolas. Brother of Maria Pisaturo of Warwick, Alfonsina Mollo of FL, Pasquale Fiorillo of Johnston and the late Michael Fiorillo and Concetta D'Andrea.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
