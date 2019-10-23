The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Comella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore J. "Chuck" Comella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore J. "Chuck" Comella Obituary
COMELLA, SALVATORE J. "CHUCK"
69, of Dix Ave., Johnston, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at RI Hospital in Providence. He was the beloved husband for 39 years of Dale M. (Deady) Comella. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony and Jacqueline (Guarino) Comella.
Chuck was a mold maker in the jewelry industry for many years; and was a U.S. Army Vietnam combat veteran and recipient of the Silver Star and Purple Heart. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Pittsburg Steelers fan. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Besides his wife Dale, Chuck was the devoted father of Megan E. Comella and Anthony J. Comella, both of Cranston and Joseph S. Comella and his wife Stephanie of West Warwick; dear brother of Robert Comella and his wife Michelle and Janice Comella, all of Johnston, Ann Comella of FL and the late Joseph, Michael and Rosemary Comella; and loving grandfather of four.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, October 25th at 11 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by burial with military honors at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are FRIDAY MORNING from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000 – Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now