COMELLA, SALVATORE J. "CHUCK"
69, of Dix Ave., Johnston, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at RI Hospital in Providence. He was the beloved husband for 39 years of Dale M. (Deady) Comella. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony and Jacqueline (Guarino) Comella.
Chuck was a mold maker in the jewelry industry for many years; and was a U.S. Army Vietnam combat veteran and recipient of the Silver Star and Purple Heart. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Pittsburg Steelers fan. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Besides his wife Dale, Chuck was the devoted father of Megan E. Comella and Anthony J. Comella, both of Cranston and Joseph S. Comella and his wife Stephanie of West Warwick; dear brother of Robert Comella and his wife Michelle and Janice Comella, all of Johnston, Ann Comella of FL and the late Joseph, Michael and Rosemary Comella; and loving grandfather of four.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, October 25th at 11 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by burial with military honors at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are FRIDAY MORNING from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000 – Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
