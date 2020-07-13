DeAngelis, Salvatore J.
94, of Foote Street, Barrington, died peacefully on July 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (McCarthy) DeAngelis.
A lifelong resident of Barrington, he was a son of the late Joseph and Angelina (Lombardi) DeAngelis.
Mr. DeAngelis was a carpenter for the former E.J. Sevigny Construction Co. from 1946 before retiring in 1991.
Salvatore was a communicant of Holy Angels Church. He was a member of the Barrington American Legion Post #8.
Mr. DeAngelis was a United States Navy Veteran serving on the U.S.S. Missouri during World War II. He was a recipient of the World War II Medal and witnessed the signing of the Peace Treaty.
Besides his wife of 58 years, he is survived by two sons, John Paul DeAngelis and his wife Cheryl of Barrington and Christopher J. DeAngelis and his wife Julie of Seekonk, MA; a sister, Mary Suriani of Barrington; a brother, Alfred DeAngelis of Warren and five grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Armando, Romeo, Mario, Joseph, Ralph, Rocco and Victor DeAngelis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Holy Angels Church, Maple Avenue, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery, Upland Way, Barrington.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Salvatore's memory to the Crestwood Nursing Home Activities Department, 568 Child Street, Warren, RI, 02885 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com