SAVASTANO, Salvatore L.
87, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Sunday,March 3rd, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Manor.
He was the husband of Carol (Mackenzie) Salvastano.
He was born in Providence a son of the late Emilio and Irene (Darosa)Savastano.
Sal was the owner and founder of Sal's Bakery in Bristol and Providence for over 60 years.
Mr. Savastano served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War and was a proud veteran.He was an avid golfer.
He was the brother of Gloria Napolitano of Johnston; Emilio Savastano of Warwick, and Rosemarie Izzo of Johnston. Sal was also the brother of the late Anthony and Louis Savastano.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his three sons; Robert and Salvatore Jr. of Bristol, and Anthony and his wife Grace, of West Warwick.
Sal had three grandchildren: Mark, Mia, and Adam. He was also the great-grandfather to Greyson and Aria.
Funeral services are private.
Calling hours and flowers are omitted. Gifts in his memory may be sent to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago, Illinois 60611
Arrangements by the Smith Funeral and Memorial Services.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019