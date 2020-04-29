|
Lombardi, Salvatore "Sal"
Salvatore "Sal" Lombardi, 82, of Barrington passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Hattie Ide Chaffee Home where he was cared for by the wonderful staff for two years. He was the loving husband of Maureen (Coletti) Lombardi to whom he was married 53 years.
Born in Barrington, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Josephine (Conti) Lombardi. Sal was the owner and operator of the Sal Lombardi & Son Construction Company for many years before he retired. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was the loving father of Jodi Spadea and her husband Bill and Tory Lombardi and his wife Betsy, he also leaves five grandchildren and two brothers, Joseph and Paul. He was the brother of the late Anna, Chris and Anthony.
A Memorial Mass will be held on a date to be announced.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020