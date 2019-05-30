MAGGIACOMO, SALVATORE

83, of Hope, formerly of Cranston, entered into eternal life on Tuesday at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Serrecchia) Maggiacomo, Sal and Evelyn were married for 54 years.

Born in Itri, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria Civita (Fabrizio) Maggiacomo. At 19, Sal came to the United States from Itri with his faith and a sense of hope and determination. He worked hard, honed his craft, and built a successful business, serving as the President of Sal Maggiacomo Plumbing and Heating for more than 25 years until his retirement in 1996. He was a faithful communicant of Saint Mary's Church, Cranston and a member of the Saint Mary's Feast Society and the Santa Maria di Prata Society.

Sal was happiest when he was surrounded by his family, cooking for them, working in his garden, and traveling to Italy, Aruba and Florida with his beloved wife Evelyn. His family was the center of his world, he adored his sons and his grandchildren were always showered with his love and affection. All the happy memories he created will live on forever in the hearts and minds of all who loved him.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his devoted sons, Vincent Maggiacomo and his wife Lori of Cranston and Joseph Maggiacomo and his wife Karen of Hope, four loving grandchildren, Brianna and Aria Maggiacomo of Cranston and Salvatore and Gabriella Maggiacomo of Hope, his dear sisters, Anna Matrullo, Julia Giardello, Antonietta D'Urso all of Cranston, Amalia Zannella of Itri, Italy and the late Gina Matrullo.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:45 AM from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Mary's Church, Cranston at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Saint Mary's Memorial Fund, 1525 Cranston St. Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 30, 2019