Martone, Salvatore "Sonny"
84, of Greenville, RI passed away at his favorite place, his home, surrounded by his devoted family on Monday, July 6, 2020. Sal was the loving husband of Sally Ann (Holmes).
Sal was self-employed for 62 years as a hairstylist and most recently worked as Field Coordinator at the Martone Group at REMAX. He retired from the RI DMV after 35 years of loyal service. Sal was widely known for his infectious laugh, sense of humor and love for his family.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony and Domenica "Mamie" (Falso) Martone. He was the loving father of Kristin L. Martone-Levine, her husband Bryan, and his grandson Jake; Merrill J. Caramagno, her husband Russell, and his grandchildren, Karleigh and Russell; Karl A. Martone and his family, Jennifer and Dante Fiorio; and niece, Pamela Holmes and husband Craig Morris.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 8:30am – 10:30am at the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, (RT 44), Greenville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Philip's Church 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital, 593 Eddy Street APC, Providence, RI 02903, The Marvin Fund at RISPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915, or Horse Play, 143 Gilbert Stuart Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
