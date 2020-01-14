|
|
Cesaro, Dr. Salvatore R.
96, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. After serving honorably in the US Army Air Force during World War II, he graduated from Massachusetts College of Optometry. Upon graduation, he practiced optometry in the Mt. Pleasant section of Providence until his retirement. Salvatore also served as the Recording Clerk for the House of Representatives. He was the son of the late Paolo and Anna (Cicatiello) Cesaro.
He was the husband of Rose (Iannuccillo) Cesaro, who predeceased him on August 5, 2014. He is survived by his children, Barbara E. Cesaro of Brookline MA, Dr. Thomas P. Cesaro and his wife, Susan of North Kingstown, Paula F. Buckley and her husband John of Brockton, MA, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Bianca (Alfred) Letizia, his brother Paul (Antonette) Cesaro, and predeceased by his brother, Joseph (Corinne) Cesaro.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 10 am from the Mount Pleasant Funeral and Cremation Service, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation in the funeral home Wednesday 9-10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions to VA Medical Center (135), 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908. Payable to, Dept. of Veterans Affairs, VA Medical Center GPF # 6002 also online at, www.providence.va.gov. For further information and condolences, please visit Mountpleasantfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020