A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
Salvatore Ruggieri Obituary
RUGGIERI, SALVATORE
97, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. He was the loving husband of Josephine (Caldarola) Ruggieri. He was born in Italy the son of the late Frank and Giovanna (Sepe) Ruggieri. Before retirement, Sal was a draftsman at Tower Iron Works. He was a hard worker and a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, who always provided for his family. Sal had a soft spot for children and animals. Sal enjoyed listening to music, tending to his beautiful garden, and riding his bicycle through the neighborhood. Anyone who was lucky enough to meet him instantly remembered him and loved him. Most of all, Sal loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren, they brought him endless love, pride and joy.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters, Marie Ruggieri - Kaminski, and her fiancé Joe, Joanne Ruggieri - Geruso, and her husband Anthony and Linda Ruggieri. He was the adoring grandfather of Rory, Tara, Matthew, and John. He was the brother of the late Antonio Ruggieri of California and Palmina DiBenedetto of Cranston, RI.
His funeral will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 8:45 A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence at 10 A.M. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
