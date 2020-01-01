|
TERRIZZI, SALVATORE
84, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Alberta (Giorgianni) Terrizzi and father of Carmela Valcourt, Peter and Frank Terrizzi.
His funeral will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 8:30AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30AM in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation Friday 5-8pm.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020