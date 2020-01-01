Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Philip Church
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Terrizzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Terrizzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore Terrizzi Obituary
TERRIZZI, SALVATORE
84, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Alberta (Giorgianni) Terrizzi and father of Carmela Valcourt, Peter and Frank Terrizzi.
His funeral will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 8:30AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30AM in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation Friday 5-8pm.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -