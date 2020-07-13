Vaughan, Rev. Dr. Sammy C.
Rev. Dr. Sammy C. Vaughan, 89, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the South Hampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin, VA with loving family by his side. He was the husband of 63 years to the late Gwendolyn E. (Maynard) Vaughan. He is the son of the late Hattie Cobb Vaughan. He graduated from Hayden High School in 1948 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He retired in 1969 as Chief Aviation Storekeeper. He worked at the Rhode Island Hospital (Lifespan) and retired as Director of Community Relations/EEO for Lifespan Corporate Services, with over thirty-five years of total service. He graduated from Providence College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hospital Administration, a Master's Degree in Religious Education from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Religious Education degree from Andersonville Baptist Seminary. He was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church Providence, RI for over 30 years and served as a deacon. In 1991, he was called to serve as Pastor of the Saint James Baptist Church of Woonsocket, RI. Rev. Vaughan retired in 2017. After returning to reside in Virginia, he rejoined First Baptist Church of Franklin, VA and then with the First Baptist Church Mahan in Suffolk, VA, where he was a member and Associate Minister. He had many service, social, civic and fraternal affiliations and received many honors and awards. Rev. Dr. Sammy C. Vaughan is survived by sons, Vincent C. Vaughan (Denise) of Riverside, RI, Richard K. Vaughan (Aleshia) of Providence, RI, and Dr. Michael L. Vaughan (Cheryl) of Newark, DE, daughter, Vianne B. Olds (Henry) of Franklin, VA and a host of family and friends. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. the Metropolitan Funeral Home, 5605 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA. 23701. https://metropolitanfuneralservice.com/
. A private funeral service (invitation only) will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Extended family and friends are invited to view the service via livestream at the following URL: https://metropolitanfuneralservice.com/live-streaming/
.