Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane
Samuel Eric Kane Obituary
KANE, SAMUEL ERIC
"Eric", 84, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Fatima (Fernandes) Kane. Born in Rawalpindi, India, he was a son of the late Esmond and Daisy (Julian) Kane. Eric was employed as an electronic technician for Elwin TV before retiring in 2002. He was the devoted father of Esmond Kane (Kimberly) and Royston Kane (Glenis); loving grandfather of Alexis, Sarah, Benjamin, and Sophie Kane; brother of Anthony Kane and the late Patrick, Gabriel Kane; step brother of the late Joseph and Matilda Franklin. His funeral will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, at 10 am. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours, Friday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889, will be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
