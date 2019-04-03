Home

Samuel Green Obituary
GREEN, SAMUEL
84, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Coventry Center. Born in Providence, a son of the late Abraham and Annie (Tetelbaum) Green, he was a longtime resident of Warwick. He was the co-owner of the former Providence Carpet Company in Cranston with his brother, Bernard. Samuel was an Army veteran, serving in during peacetime. Devoted brother of Ruth Weinreich and her husband, Irving, of Pawtucket and the late Bernard and Herbert Green. Loving uncle of Audrey and Deborah. Cherished great uncle of Bari. Funeral services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El Chapel Fund, 99 Taft Ave., Providence, RI 02906. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
