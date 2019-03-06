Home

HOUGH, SAMUEL J., III
died March 4, 2019 of complications from diabetes. Husband of Penelope (Otis) Hough, he was born in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Samuel J. and Margaret (Hoffman) Hough. He was the father of Matt Hough of Warwick and the late Claire Hough; brother of Brian Hough, Sherna Deamer, and Bonnie Rose Hough, all of California; and grandfather of Kevin Hough of Springfield, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit: JWSFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
