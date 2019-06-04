|
NELSON, SAMUEL
99, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Gertrude (Deluty) Stein Nelson and the late Barsye (Gershman) Nelson. Born in Providence, the son of the late Joseph and Fannie (Ginsberg) Katznelson, he lived in Warwick for 7 years, previously living in Cranston and Boynton Beach, FL. He was president/owner of Nelson Rack Company, retiring in 1993. Samuel served in WWII as a lieutenant in the Army Air Force where he earned a degree in Meteorology and was stationed in Fiji. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Providence College. Samuel was a member of Temple Beth-El, Temple Sinai, and Touro Fraternal Association. Father of Cindy Turbitt and her husband, Jack, of Port St. Lucie, FL, Judy Mintzer and her husband, Michael, of Barrington, RI, and devoted step-father of Allan Stein and his wife, Deborah Guthrie, of Seabrook Island, SC, and daughter-in-law Naomi Mittell of North Kingstown, RI. Loving grandfather of Jacob Mintzer and his wife, Laura, Charlotte Mintzer, Morgan Johnson and her husband, Richard, Mikaela Roberts and her husband, Steven, Jason Mittell and his wife, Ruth Hardy. Cherished great grandfather of Reed Mintzer, Tyler and Emma Roberts, Sophia Johnson, Greta, Anya and Walter Mittell. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. at SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Phyllis Siperstein Tamarisk Assisted Living Residence, 3 Shalom Drive, Warwick, RI 02886 or HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 N Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Shiva will be observed at Tamarisk, Thursday from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019