ORSINI, SAMUEL, JR.
91, of Cranston passed away July 6, 2019 at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Settimio and Irene (Mezzerano) Orsini. Mr. Orsini was an accountant and an educator in California before returning to Rhode Island. He was a United States Army Veteran and received the Army of Occupation Medal and Word War II Victory Medal.
Samuel is survived by his sister Norma Orsini and nieces and nephews Col. Richard Orsini, David Orsini, Daniel Orsini, Ellen Keneshea and Jane Keneshea and many great- nieces and great-nephews. He was the brother of the late Alfred Orsini, Rudolph Orsini, Lidia Orsini, Flora Orsini and Hilda Orsini Keneshea.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church 9 Garden Court Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019