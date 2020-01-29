|
Belgarde, Sandra A. (Oliver)
On January 14, 2020, Sandra A. (Oliver) Belgarde, 76, of Venice, Florida and formerly of Chepachet and Warren, RI went home to be with our Lord. She was the wife of Norman Belgarde, her husband of 43 years. Sandy was the daughter of Joseph and Dora (Mello) Oliver of Warren, RI. Sandy was preceded in death by her brothers George and Leonard Oliver and her sister Irene (Oliver) Gomes. Sandy was an underwriter/analyst for FM Global (formerly Allendale Insurance) for many years before retiring. She was a professional singer from the age of 7, performing on stage and radio in RI, MA, and NY. Sandy was also a former Miss Warren in 1962. A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Rhode Island. To share a memory or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020