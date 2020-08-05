GARDINER, SANDRA A. (SPADARO)
73, a retired teacher, died Saturday at Kent Hospital. For 52 years she was the beloved wife of Pierce H. "Skip" Gardiner.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Silvio and Enis (Rotella) Spadaro, she was the mother of Kristin G. Allen and Deanna G. Cuthill (husband Shannon); sister of: Carol Aiello (husband James); Nana of Cameron G. Allen, Logan G. Cuthill, Brayden G. Allen, Sierra J. Cuthill and Sydney R. Allen and aunt of Lynn Pollock and Karen Meyer.
Calling hours at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Friday 4-6 PM. Mass of Christian burial at St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown Saturday at 10 AM. Those attending the mass should proceed directly to the church. Burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston will be private.
