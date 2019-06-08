|
|
DUNN, SANDRA
Sandra A. Dunn, 86, of Huntington Beach, CA, formerly Cumberland, RI, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. Sandy leaves behind her three children, Pattie McFarland of Shelton, CT, Liz Reilly (and husband Eddie) of Huntington Beach, CA, and Mark Dunn (and wife Tenley) of Huntington Beach, CA. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Kelly McFarland, Corry Maloney (and husband Michael), Sean Reilly (and wife Brittney), and Patrick Dunn along with her two great grandchildren, Anna and Jack Maloney.
Sandy was an avid hiker and hiked all over the world including Machu Picchu, Tibet, Annapurna, and New Zealand along with many of the National Parks in the United States. She was a certified Appalachian Mountain Club hike leader and spent most of her weekends leading or participating in hikes in Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire. She attained the AMC designation of hiking the 100 highest peaks in New England. Sandy was also awarded the AMC Narragansett Chapter Appie of the Year in 1990 for the outstanding manner in which she exemplified the mission of the AMC. During the winter months she led cross country skiing expeditions in New Hampshire both back country and in the touring centers.
Along with her family, Sandy will climb her last mountain next summer where her remains will be scattered so that she can rest in peace in her favorite place, the mountains. We like to think that her spirit will encourage hikers along the way and also keep them safe.
We miss you and love you.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019