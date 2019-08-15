|
|
FRIEDMAN, SANDRA "SANDY"
84, of Hoffman Ave., died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center with the comfort of her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald Friedman. Born in Providence, RI, a daughter of the late Norman and Betty (Tabulsky) Block, she had lived in Cranston for 10 years, previously living in Warwick for 38 years. Sandy retired in 1999 after a 17 year career as a customer service manager for Ross Simons.
Sandy was a very active and social person who was blessed with many friends. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life including socializing with friends, music and dancing. Many times, Sandy and her late husband Jerry took over the dance floor at weddings and other social events. Sandy enjoyed her weekly mahjong games, outings with the Red Hatters and her visits to Twin Rivers and Mohegan Sun. She especially loved her trips to the beach in Narragansett.
Sandy truly loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. She enjoyed family get-togethers with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Devoted mother of William Friedman and his wife, Karin, of Warwick, Linda Palazzo and her husband, Andy, of Cranston and Scott Friedman and his wife, Beth, of West Warwick. Dear sister of Philip Block of Cranston. Loving grandmother of Lauren, Andrew, Amy, Allison, Jason and Jordan. Cherished great-grandmother of Matthew, Liam, Cole and Luke.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m. in Shalom Memorial Chapel, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hope Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920 or HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Shiva will be observed at the home of Andy and Linda Palazzo, 165 Beechwood Drive, Cranston on Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 15, 2019