ALLEN, SANDRA I. (SMITH)
age 80, formerly of Gilbert Street, Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the wife of the late Frederic E. Allen, Jr.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Basil and Mary (Pettinato) Smith, she lived in Warwick since 1966.
Sandra was formerly employed at Brown University. She volunteered at Save The Bay, and loved the ocean.
She is survived by two sons, Frederic E. "Rik" Allen, III, and his wife Shelley, of Sedro-Woolley, WA, and Michael D. Allen of Warwick; two grandchildren, Zachary Walker and Madison Walker; and a niece, Elise K. Barilla and her husband, Peter Barilla, Jr. She was the twin sister of the late Carol A. Varone, who passed away on November 8.
Sandra's family would like to extend very special thanks to Mona Dione, and to the staff at Hope Hospice and Greenwich Farms of Warwick.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine Church, 3252 Post Road, Apponaug. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Contributions in her memory may be made to Save The Bay, 100 Save The Bay Drive, Providence, RI 02905. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019