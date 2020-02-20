|
|
HARTLEY, SANDRA J.
(Neuschuez) 83 passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of James F. Hartley, Sr. and a daughter of the late Ralph and Evelyn (Richardson) Neuschuez. Sandra was employed as a Registered Nurse at RI Hospital and the former Buttonwoods Crest Nursing Home before retiring. She was a graduate of RI Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1957. She was the devoted mother of Kimberly Turner (Eric), James F. Hartley, Jr. (Heidi) and Wendy Marot (Timothy); sister of Cynthia Campbell and Ralph Neuschuez, Jr. She was the devoted grandmother of Dylan, Kolby, Keegan Turner, Connor and Cody Marot. Her funeral service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday, 3 – 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Rd, Falmouth, ME 04105 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020