Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map

Sandra J. Hartley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra J. Hartley Obituary
HARTLEY, SANDRA J.
(Neuschuez) 83 passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of James F. Hartley, Sr. and a daughter of the late Ralph and Evelyn (Richardson) Neuschuez. Sandra was employed as a Registered Nurse at RI Hospital and the former Buttonwoods Crest Nursing Home before retiring. She was a graduate of RI Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1957. She was the devoted mother of Kimberly Turner (Eric), James F. Hartley, Jr. (Heidi) and Wendy Marot (Timothy); sister of Cynthia Campbell and Ralph Neuschuez, Jr. She was the devoted grandmother of Dylan, Kolby, Keegan Turner, Connor and Cody Marot. Her funeral service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday, 3 – 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Rd, Falmouth, ME 04105 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -