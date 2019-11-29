|
MULCAHEY, SANDRA J. (Bonn)
71, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care. She was the wife of Al Salvadore, and a daughter of the late Thomas W. Bonn (former Chief WFD) and Phyllis (Downs) Bonn. Sandra was employed as a manager in the retail business. She was a volunteer at RI Hospital Surgical Center, and a speaker to support patients with mesothelioma. She was the beloved mother of Karlene Blake, and Brian Mulcahey; sister of Patricia Bonn, Cyndy Bonn, Joseph Bonn WFD (ret.), and the late Thomas, and Charles Bonn; grandmother of Cian, and Finn Blake, and Siena Mulcahey. She also had six nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, at 10 AM. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours Monday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or, The Mesothelioma Treatment Center, Baylor Clinic, 6620 Main Street, Ste. 1325, Houston, TX 77030 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2019