The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Johnston, RI
View Map

Sandra J. (Perri) Torti


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra J. (Perri) Torti Obituary
TORTI, SANDRA J. (Perri)
64, of Johnston, passed away February 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 33 years of Joseph Torti. Beloved mother of Erica Arrighi, Joseph and Michael Torti , grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Sister of Patricia Robida and Diane Pagliarini. Her funeral is Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. VISITATION Monday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now