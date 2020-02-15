|
|
TORTI, SANDRA J. (Perri)
64, of Johnston, passed away February 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 33 years of Joseph Torti. Beloved mother of Erica Arrighi, Joseph and Michael Torti , grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Sister of Patricia Robida and Diane Pagliarini. Her funeral is Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. VISITATION Monday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2020