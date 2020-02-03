|
|
Casali, Sandra L.
66, of Johnston, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 30, 2020. She was the wife and best friend of Robert C. Casali. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Louise (Bicho) Rameika.
Sandra worked as a payroll manager at CCRI for many years before retiring. After retirement she enjoyed spending winter months with her husband in Pompano Beach and summertime fun with her kids and grandchildren. She also volunteered her time at St. Robert Bellarmine's Food Shelf.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she is survived by her husband, two children, Christopher Casali and Lori Prazeres, three grandchildren, Hannah Casali, Brady and Andrew Prazeres, and her sister, Donna Webb and her husband James.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 3, 2020