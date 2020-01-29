|
|
SILVERMAN, SANDRA L.
77, of Whittier Drive, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Wife of Douglas F. Silverman and mother of David Silverman (Felice) of Arlington, MA., and Steven Silverman (Lee) of North Providence; grandmother of Luke and Lacey. Visiting hours Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. Memorial Service at 1:30 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Memorial reception and Celebration of Sandra's life will follow at the Olde Theater Diner, 33 Sandy Bottom Rd., Coventry, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to VNA of Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 (www.vnacarenewengland.org). iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020