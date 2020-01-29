Home

Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Olde Theater Diner
33 Sandy Bottom Rd
Coventry, RI
View Map
Sandra L. Silverman Obituary
SILVERMAN, SANDRA L.
77, of Whittier Drive, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Wife of Douglas F. Silverman and mother of David Silverman (Felice) of Arlington, MA., and Steven Silverman (Lee) of North Providence; grandmother of Luke and Lacey. Visiting hours Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM. Memorial Service at 1:30 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Memorial reception and Celebration of Sandra's life will follow at the Olde Theater Diner, 33 Sandy Bottom Rd., Coventry, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to VNA of Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 (www.vnacarenewengland.org). iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
