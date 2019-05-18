|
|
TULLI , SANDRA L. (CHOQUETTE)
74, of Albert Drive, Johnston passed away May 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Ben Tulli and loving mother of Steven and Karen Tulli.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (DeRosa) Choquette.
She was the sister of Raymond and Ronald Choquette, Mary Cardarelli, Shirley O'Brien, Barbara Chamberlain, Connie Remka and the late Joseph Fascitelli and William and Leo Choquette.
Sandra was a selfless individual who would always put others' needs ahead of her own and will be immensely missed by everyone who knew her.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4 – 7 PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence. Funeral services and burial will be private. Donations may be made in Sandra's memory to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 18, 2019