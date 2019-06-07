|
Ross, Sandra Lee (Avedisian)
of Providence, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Trabulsie. Her funeral will take place at St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence, Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 AM. Her visitation will take place at Hoey-Aprin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave., Providence, Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019