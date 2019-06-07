Home

Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home - Providence
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-6363
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home - Providence
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI 02908
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
65 Fruit Hill Ave
Providence, RI
Sandra Lee (Avedisian) Ross


Sandra Lee (Avedisian) Ross Obituary
Ross, Sandra Lee (Avedisian)
of Providence, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Trabulsie. Her funeral will take place at St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence, Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 AM. Her visitation will take place at Hoey-Aprin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave., Providence, Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM.
For condolences and other information please visit:
www.mountpleasantfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019
