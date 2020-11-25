1/
Sandra (Quintin) Lutz
1934 - 2020
LUTZ , Sandra (Quintin)
86, passed away at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald H. Lutz. Born and raised in Attleboro, the daughter of the late Norman D. and Edith (Swanson) Quintin, she moved to Pawtucket sixty-five years ago.
Sandra was a former co-owner of the Stained Glass Emporium, Rehoboth, until retiring in 2000, and was previously employed by the L. G. Balfour Company, Attleboro. She loved birds and enjoyed donating to many children's charities.
She leaves a daughter, Karen M. LutzSmith and her fiancé, David Mogayzel; two sons, Donald N. Lutz and his partner, Christine Carbone and Peter A. Lutz and his wife, Marie Fedele; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Richard Quintin.
Services will be private. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3805-9959 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linda and David Love
