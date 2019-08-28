Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
1804 Atwood Avenue
Johnston, RI

Sandra M. (Ellinwood) D'Elia Obituary
D'ELIA, SANDRA M. (ELLINWOOD)
64, of Winsor Avenue, Johnston passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Vincent D'Elia, Jr.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter Edward Ellinwood, Jr. and the late Esther (Kilduff) Ellinwood.
Sandra owned and operated Top Cleaners in Greenville for many years before retiring. She was dedicated to her family and greatly devoted to her grandchildren.
She was the loving mother of Melissa and Kimberly D'Elia and cherished grandmother of Hunter, Faith, Micheal and Zachary. She was also the sister of Edward Ellinwood, III, Dorothy Robles, Donna Delicio and the late Ronald and James Ellinwood.
Her visitation and funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's memory to the St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
