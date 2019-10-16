|
|
HOULE, SANDRA M. (HILTON)
71, of Pascoag passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 10, 2019 while vacationing with her husband at Disney World in Florida. She was the beloved wife of Ronald R. Houle. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 19. Besides her loving husband, she is survived by two brothers, Jack Hilton, Jr. of Smithfield and James Hilton of Cumberland; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Hilton. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019