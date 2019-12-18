Home

Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Butterfield Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Rose and Clement Church
111 Long St
Warwick, RI
View Map
Sandra M. (Dowling) Scott


1941 - 2019
Sandra M. (Dowling) Scott Obituary
Scott, Sandra M. (Dowling)
78, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on December 16, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Scott Jr. Born in Pawtucket, RI, a daughter of the late Francis and Mary Dowling.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Scott-James and her husband Jeffery of Warwick and son, William F. Scott, III and his wife, Jackline Scott of Cumberland and three grandsons: Tharau and Frank Scott and Michael James; two sisters, Patricia Bradley and Donna Monteforte; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be Thursday, December 19th from 6:00 – 8:00p.m. at The Butterfield Chapel, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00a.m. in Saints Rose and Clement Church, 111 Long St., Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
