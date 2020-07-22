Coren, Sanford F.
Sanford F. Coren, 90, died July 20, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Esther (Fischer) Coren and the couple recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Barney and Sarah (Frank) Coren, his first five years were spent in New York before his family moved back to Providence. He then moved to Dorchester, MA in 1940 where he graduated in from Boston English High School in 1948. After school, he a Korean War veteran and shortly after leaving the service, met his lifelong partner, Esther in Providence. Sanford worked in a variety of industries, including as a salesperson for Gold Bond Mattress, selling men's accessories for Shield and R.A. Hickok. Sanford owned 2 Singer stores, and Vacuum & Phones Plus on Rolfe Street in Cranston. He repaired sewing machines and vacuums at All Brands in Cranston for many years before retiring at 80.
Together with Esther they hosted their extended family for the Jewish holidays for many spirited meals in their home. Everyone looked forward to their brisket and latkes, but the star of those meals were the potato knishes made by Sanford.
A member of Temple Beth-El, Sanford had a lifelong love of reading, history, Providence College basketball, the New England Patriots, trains, cooking and his family.
Sanford is survived by his wife, Esther, son Richard Coren and wife, Carrie of Cranston; daughter Cheryl Botwick and husband, Steven of East Greenwich. His grandchildren were his pride and joy; granddaughter Blake Coren, grandson Jeffrey Botwick and his wife Laurel Greenfield Botwick, and grandson Zachary Botwick. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Kornblatt of Melville, NY and many nieces and nephews, who will miss Sanford.
Due to Covid restrictions, funeral services will be private. Shiva will be observed from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday in the backyard of the home in Cranston that Sanford and Esther shared since 1972. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Temple Beth-El of Rhode Island. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
