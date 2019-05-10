|
|
TULLY, SANFORD H.
65 passed away May 7, 2019. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth M. (Sousa) Tully. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Vincent Tully and Marilyn O. (Hart) Morris.
Mr. Tully was a North Kingstown Firefighter for twenty years, from 1973 to 1993 and was the President of Firefighters' Local #1651 for many of those years. He was a long-time Coach/Manager and former President of the North Kingstown American Little League, a former Chairman and long-time member of the North Kingstown Democratic Town Committee, a member of the state Democratic Committee and most recently, served on the Board of Canvassers.
He loved history, the Red Sox, Patriots and Boston Bruins
He is survived by his sons; Jeffrey M. Tully and daughter in law April, Joseph V. Tully and Jeffrey E. Del Gigante. He was the grandfather of Jeffrey Jr., Ethan, Kyle, Kora, Collin, Liam, Lilly, Jecin, Austin and the late Nicholas and Irish. He also leaves 4 sisters.
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated Monday, May 13th at 10:00am in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 55 Main St., North Kingstown. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours: Sunday, May 12th 5-8pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019