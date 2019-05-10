Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
For more information about
Sanford Tully
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
55 Main St.
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sanford Tully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanford H. Tully


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sanford H. Tully Obituary
TULLY, SANFORD H.
65 passed away May 7, 2019. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth M. (Sousa) Tully. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Vincent Tully and Marilyn O. (Hart) Morris.
Mr. Tully was a North Kingstown Firefighter for twenty years, from 1973 to 1993 and was the President of Firefighters' Local #1651 for many of those years. He was a long-time Coach/Manager and former President of the North Kingstown American Little League, a former Chairman and long-time member of the North Kingstown Democratic Town Committee, a member of the state Democratic Committee and most recently, served on the Board of Canvassers.
He loved history, the Red Sox, Patriots and Boston Bruins
He is survived by his sons; Jeffrey M. Tully and daughter in law April, Joseph V. Tully and Jeffrey E. Del Gigante. He was the grandfather of Jeffrey Jr., Ethan, Kyle, Kora, Collin, Liam, Lilly, Jecin, Austin and the late Nicholas and Irish. He also leaves 4 sisters.
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated Monday, May 13th at 10:00am in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 55 Main St., North Kingstown. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours: Sunday, May 12th 5-8pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
Download Now