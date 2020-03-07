|
|
Coutu, Santina Mary (Fava)
89, of Warwick, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Biagio and Domenica (Antonaccio) Fava, mother to Michael E. Coutu (Marylou), Diana L. Mello (Steve) and Sherry A. Budway (Vincent), and grandmother and sister to her many family members.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Calling hours at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, prior to the Mass from 8:30-10:30AM. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020