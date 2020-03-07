Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
360 Cowesett Rd
Warwick, RI
View Map

Santina Mary (Fava) Coutu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santina Mary (Fava) Coutu Obituary
Coutu, Santina Mary (Fava)
89, of Warwick, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Biagio and Domenica (Antonaccio) Fava, mother to Michael E. Coutu (Marylou), Diana L. Mello (Steve) and Sherry A. Budway (Vincent), and grandmother and sister to her many family members.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Calling hours at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, prior to the Mass from 8:30-10:30AM. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -