Sara Derderian

DERDERIAN, SARA
87, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Brentwood Nursing Home in Warwick. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Manoog and Martha (Kooharian) Norigian. Mrs. Derderian was a secretary for 27 years for the Providence School Department. Beloved mother of Michael H. Derderian and Laura A. McCormick; sister of Paul Norigian; loving grandmother of Thomas and Casey McCormick, Michael R. Derderian and Jenna S. Derderian. She also leaves several loving nieces and nephews. Sara was the sister of the late Rose Craddock, Kaspar Norigian, Charles Norigian and Margaret Scittarelli.
During her summers off, Sara volunteered for Meals On Wheels and also served the homeless at Saint Patrick's Church on holidays. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at both Capitol Ridge and Brentwood Nursing Home for the quality of care provided.
Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 AM in Saints Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 70 Jefferson Street, Providence, RI. Visiting hours will be held 10-11 am in the church. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to one's favorite charity will be appreciated. Social distancing and face masks (provided) are required. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com