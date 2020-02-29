Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Sara E. (Sherring) Peck

Sara E. (Sherring) Peck Obituary
Peck (Sherring), Sara E.
100, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, February 27th, at the Village at Waterman Lake in Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Victor F. Sherring and Russell E. Peck.
Born in Derby, CT, a daughter of the late George J. and Grace (Gleason) White. She had lived in Smithfield for 14 years previously living in Scituate.
Sara had been a Secretary for M.E. Adams for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Business & Professional Women's Club. She loved traveling, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, knitting and crocheting.
She leaves her children, Victor Sherring and his wife, Ina of The Villages, Florida, her devoted daughter, Donna Arnold, and her husband, Steve, of Cranston and five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a sister, Grace R. Hall of Naples, Florida. She was the mother of the late Donald B. Sherring.
Her funeral service will be held Monday at 11am in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Visitation Monday morning 10am to 11am. Burial will be in Acote's Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0050 or Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI. For condolences, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
