Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
More Obituaries for Sara Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Kaufman


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Kaufman Obituary
Kaufman, Sara
Sara F. Kaufman, 44, of Wrentham, passed on April 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of William C. Goldschmidt.
Born in Boston on May 6, 1974, she was the daughter of Donald and Anne Marie Kaufman. Sara was a graduate of Mansfield High School. She recently had worked as a marketing research analyst at 451 Research in Boston. Sara's true passion was music. She was a gifted singer and songwriter who began her career performing at the Rose Garden Coffee House in Mansfield and spent the last 25years as a folk and blues musician playing in multiple local venues with many other musicians.
Sara loved her children and family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband William and her parents, Sara is survived by three children, Ian, Katherine, and Isabel Goldschmidt, and her brother Douglas Kaufman and his wife LeDana Edwards and their son Sevin of Prague.
Visitation on Friday, April 26th from 9:00 AM -12:00 PM at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South St., Wrentham.
Online guestbook at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
