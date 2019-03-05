|
HUSSEY, SARAH CATHERINE (SALLY)
age 88, of East Greenwich, RI passed away early Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Born on April 19, 1930 in the village of Craig, Rathmullan, County Donegal, Ireland, she was the eighth of nine children of James and Annie Sheridan.
In December, 1948, at the age of 18, Sally left Ireland and made the passage to America. She worked in Newport, RI and then in New York City where she met her beloved husband, Patrick (Paddy) at an Irish dance. Married for 42 years, they were loving and devoted parents to six children, whom they raised in Fair Lawn, N.J.
They were long time members of St. Anne's parish in Fair Lawn where they developed many life-long friendships.
In her later years, Sally was active in Our Lady of Mercy parish in East Greenwich. She visited regularly with the residents of St. Elizabeth Home up until she needed care herself; she was then lovingly cared for by the staff there.
She will be missed by all who knew her and remembered for her strong faith, witty sense of humor and kindness to all.
Sally was predeceased by her husband Patrick in 1995. She is survived by her younger brother Francis; six children: J.P. (Karen), Jim, Brian (Violette), Patricia (Ted), Terrence (Jane), and Tom. She was adored by her sixteen grandchildren (Olivia, Ian, Declan, Connor, Annie, Lauren, Colin, Katelyn, Danielle, Kyle, Kevin, Ken, Sara, Devin, Erica and Laura) and two great grand-children (Ben and Owen).
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday March 7 th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Wednesday March 6 th 5-7 pm in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Community.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019